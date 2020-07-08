Nemo JacksonMurray - March 12, 1920 - July 8, 2020Mrs. Nemo Jackson, age 100, of Murray, Kentucky died at 8:30am Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House.Mrs. Jackson was born March 12, 1920 in Calloway County, Kentucky to the late Edard Marshall Norsworthy and Pauline Matheny Norsworthy. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Truman Jackson. She was a homemaker and member of the Locust Grove Baptist Church.She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Garrison (Wayne), Murray; son, William Jackson (Jewell), Morganfield; grandsons, Mark Mohler and Matthew Mohler; great grandchildren, Garrett Mohler, Emma Mohler, and Annabelle Mohler.The funeral service will be at 2:00pm Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Mohler and Rev. Brandon Bramlett officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery and friends may visit after 1:00pm Friday at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.Online condolences:Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.