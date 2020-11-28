Nickolas "Nick" Payne
Reed - Nickolas "Nick" Bryce Payne 31, of Reed passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Owensboro Reginal Heath.
Nick was born in Daviess County, Kentucky to William (Bill) and Amy (Wilkerson) Payne.
He graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in forestry. Nick enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing. Nick also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his Harper Rose.
He was preceded in death by Grandparents, Tom Wilkerson, Lois Wilkerson and James Brandon Payne.
Nick is survived by his wife of 5 years Amber Payne; daughter, Harper Rose Payne; parents; Chase Payne (Keely) and Katlin Payne (Todd); Grandmother Ruth Ramsey; Mother and Father-in-law: Lea and Phillip Meredith; sister-in-law, Tabatha Greenwell (Brad); brother-in-law Andy Meredith of Reed; niece and nephews Tyler, Kyle, Addie, Hayden; Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery with Rev. Barry Skaggs officiating.
Pallbearers will be Chase Payne, Todd Shepherd, Brad Greenwell, Cody Stone, Andy Meredith, John Meredith, Eric Harmon and Nathan Austill.
