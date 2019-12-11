Services
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
For more information about
Nicole McFadden
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:30 PM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
8:00 AM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Uniontown, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicole McFadden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicole Danielle McFadden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicole Danielle McFadden Obituary
Nicole Danielle McFadden

Finchville - Nicole Danielle McFadden, age 29 of Finchville, KY died Monday 12/9/19 at her home. She was born Dec 14, 1989 in Frankfort, KY to Daniel & Lori McFadden. She was an RN and member of the American Nurses Association. She had great compassion for everyone she met. She had been a former member of the Army National Guard as a combat medic. She went to Washington, DC this past summer to advocate for a bill to protect nurses from hospital violence. Nicole loved plants and flowers and was passionate about cats, and dogs.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Gladys Faye & Robert Clark French and William Daniel & Helen McFadden; uncle Mark A. French.

Survivors include

Her parentsDaniel & Lori McFadden of Waddy, KY

Her wifeRachel Dessify of Finchville.

BrotherThomas McFadden of Waddy, KY.

Funeral service will be 10 AM Friday 12/13 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Uniontown, KY.

Fr. Randy Howard will officiate.

Visitation will be 5-8 PM Thursday and 8 AM until service time Friday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY, where prayers will be said at 7:30 PM Thursday.

Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery in Uniontown, KY.

Memorial contributions can be made to American Red Cross or the Humane Society of the United States.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -