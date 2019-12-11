|
|
Nicole Danielle McFadden
Finchville - Nicole Danielle McFadden, age 29 of Finchville, KY died Monday 12/9/19 at her home. She was born Dec 14, 1989 in Frankfort, KY to Daniel & Lori McFadden. She was an RN and member of the American Nurses Association. She had great compassion for everyone she met. She had been a former member of the Army National Guard as a combat medic. She went to Washington, DC this past summer to advocate for a bill to protect nurses from hospital violence. Nicole loved plants and flowers and was passionate about cats, and dogs.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Gladys Faye & Robert Clark French and William Daniel & Helen McFadden; uncle Mark A. French.
Survivors include
Her parentsDaniel & Lori McFadden of Waddy, KY
Her wifeRachel Dessify of Finchville.
BrotherThomas McFadden of Waddy, KY.
Funeral service will be 10 AM Friday 12/13 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Uniontown, KY.
Fr. Randy Howard will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-8 PM Thursday and 8 AM until service time Friday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY, where prayers will be said at 7:30 PM Thursday.
Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery in Uniontown, KY.
Memorial contributions can be made to American Red Cross or the Humane Society of the United States.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019