Nina Janel Bentley Dossett
Henderson - Nina Janel Bentley Dossett, 60 of Henderson passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Heartford House Hospice in Owensboro. Born February 21, 1959, to the late Cassius T. Bentley, Jr. and Nancy Faulkner Bentley. Nina loved being and working outdoors; she trained horses, farmed on the Bentley and Dossett farms where she especially enjoyed driving a tractor, and she worked for the Kentucky Farm Service Agency as a field agent.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Anthony Neel Bentley, and grandparents, Viola Bentley Van Cleve and Clarence and Vera Faulkner.
Nina is survived by her brother, Scott Bentley; sisters, Charlotte Bentley Warren of Evansville, IN, Robin Bentley Hays, Kimber Bentley Parks of Placentia, CA, and Nancy Faye Bentley; aunts and uncles; cousins, including special cousins, Jeanette Faulkner Majors and her husband Wayne and Gina Webster Rosas of Salinas, CA; and many nieces and nephews.
The family especially wants to thank Nina's kind and loving caretakers from Heartford House and Haley Alexander from Home Instead.
Her family will continue to celebrate her life and carry out her wishes with a private ceremony. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the New Hope Animal Shelter, 526 Atkinson Street, Henderson, KY, 42420.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019