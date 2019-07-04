Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Noble Robert Snellen


1973 - 2019
Noble Robert Snellen Obituary
Noble Robert Snellen

Smith Mills, Kentucky - Noble Robert David Snellen, 46, of Smith Mills, passed away Friday June 28, 2019.

He was born in Henderson to Robert and Kathy (Hope) Snellen on March 29, 1973.

Survivors include his parents Robert and Kathy Snellen of Smith Mills, 1 daughter Patricia Snellen of Zion, 1 sister Stephanie Shaw (Tracy) of Henderson, 2 honorary brothers Eric Blackwell and Jeremy Hudnall, nephews Michael Shaw, John Shaw, great-nieces Kaylee Shaw, Dixie Shaw and Dollie Shaw

Memorial services will be held at 6:00 PM Friday July 5, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Darrell Dixon will officiate.

Visitation will be Friday 2-6PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on July 4, 2019
