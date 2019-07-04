|
|
Noble Robert Snellen
Smith Mills, Kentucky - Noble Robert David Snellen, 46, of Smith Mills, passed away Friday June 28, 2019.
He was born in Henderson to Robert and Kathy (Hope) Snellen on March 29, 1973.
Survivors include his parents Robert and Kathy Snellen of Smith Mills, 1 daughter Patricia Snellen of Zion, 1 sister Stephanie Shaw (Tracy) of Henderson, 2 honorary brothers Eric Blackwell and Jeremy Hudnall, nephews Michael Shaw, John Shaw, great-nieces Kaylee Shaw, Dixie Shaw and Dollie Shaw
Memorial services will be held at 6:00 PM Friday July 5, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Darrell Dixon will officiate.
Visitation will be Friday 2-6PM at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on July 4, 2019