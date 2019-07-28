|
|
Norma Ann Rowland Pressley
Henderson, Kentucky - Norma Ann Rowland Pressley, 84, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at 5:45 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Methodist Hospital with her family.
She was born July 25, 1935, in Henderson, Kentucky, to the late Leslie John Rowland and Mary Alice Barnes Rowland. Norma grew up in the Audubon area of Henderson and had attended Audubon Baptist Church. Her passion was singing for the Lord, shopping, and spending time with her late husband and family. Norma found her greatest joy in serving the Lord, helping others, and giving to anyone. She worked as a church secretary and in various accounting positions throughout her life.
In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Roy L. Pressley, Jr., who died June 25, 2011; her daughter-in-law, Janice Littrel Pressley, who died March 10, 2016; and her sister, Wanda "Lou" Williams, who died April 3, 2006.
Survivors include her son, Michael Pressley of Henderson, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Lesley Nelson, Leigh Ann Siewert and her husband, John, and Ryan Pressley and his wife, Holly, all of Henderson, Kentucky; seven great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Brennan, Payton, Sophie, Tucker, Hudson, and Anna Kate; and one nephew, John Paul Williams of St. Louis, Missouri.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Dr. John Charles will officiate. Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE), 204 Sigma Drive, RIDC Park, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Pressley, John Paul Williams, John Siewert, Brennan Nelson, Tucker Siewert, Hudson Pressley, and David Dennis.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on July 28, 2019