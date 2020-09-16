Norma Carol Harris
Clay - On September 15, 2020 at 10:57 AM Norma Carol Harris entered her eternal home in heaven. She was greeted by her husband Harry Harris and many of her other family members and her Savior and Lord Jesus.
Norma Carol was born August 12, 1937 in Wheatcroft to the late Willie Glen and Maureen Collins.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Clay.
Survivors include 1 daughter Melody Harris Tribble of Providence, 1 son Anthony Harris of Morganfield, 4 grandchildren Heath Harris (LeLe), Jay Patrick Harris (Caroline), Brittany-Tosh Tribble and Steely Vanlue (Cory), 8 great-grandchildren Graham, Ashton-Dane, Denver, Dax, Heartly, Jayevion, Liam and Isaac.
Graveside services will be Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at New Clay Cemetery with Bro. Jeff McMain and Bro. Dwight Jackson officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Gideons, P O Box 412, Sebree, KY 42455 or Lottie Moon Offering mail to Kentucky Baptist Convention, P O Box 950295, Louisville, KY 40295-9900 in the memo on check write Lottie Moon Offering.
