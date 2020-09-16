1/1
Norma Carol Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Carol Harris

Clay - On September 15, 2020 at 10:57 AM Norma Carol Harris entered her eternal home in heaven. She was greeted by her husband Harry Harris and many of her other family members and her Savior and Lord Jesus.

Norma Carol was born August 12, 1937 in Wheatcroft to the late Willie Glen and Maureen Collins.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Clay.

Survivors include 1 daughter Melody Harris Tribble of Providence, 1 son Anthony Harris of Morganfield, 4 grandchildren Heath Harris (LeLe), Jay Patrick Harris (Caroline), Brittany-Tosh Tribble and Steely Vanlue (Cory), 8 great-grandchildren Graham, Ashton-Dane, Denver, Dax, Heartly, Jayevion, Liam and Isaac.

Graveside services will be Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at New Clay Cemetery with Bro. Jeff McMain and Bro. Dwight Jackson officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Gideons, P O Box 412, Sebree, KY 42455 or Lottie Moon Offering mail to Kentucky Baptist Convention, P O Box 950295, Louisville, KY 40295-9900 in the memo on check write Lottie Moon Offering.

Online condolences can be made at www.vanoverfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union County Advocate from Sep. 16 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vanover Funeral Home
9000 State Rte 132 W
Clay, KY 42404
(270) 664-2288
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vanover Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved