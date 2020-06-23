Norman Bridwell
Henderson - Norman Allen Bridwell, 84 of Henderson passed away June 22, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Sturgis, KY on July 5, 1935 to the late Elda Wall and Minnie Bridwell.
Norman attended Zion Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marge Bridwell, parents, one sister and one brother.
He is survived by two children, Doreen Bridwell and Charlene Carrillo both of Henderson; one sister, Gwen Smith and one brother, John Will Bridwell and his wife Marlyn all Henderson; one grandson, Jacob Bridwell; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020, 3:00 PM-7:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel.
Services will be private with Marcus Daly officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Henderson - Norman Allen Bridwell, 84 of Henderson passed away June 22, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Sturgis, KY on July 5, 1935 to the late Elda Wall and Minnie Bridwell.
Norman attended Zion Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marge Bridwell, parents, one sister and one brother.
He is survived by two children, Doreen Bridwell and Charlene Carrillo both of Henderson; one sister, Gwen Smith and one brother, John Will Bridwell and his wife Marlyn all Henderson; one grandson, Jacob Bridwell; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020, 3:00 PM-7:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel.
Services will be private with Marcus Daly officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.