Norman Bridwell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman Bridwell

Henderson - Norman Allen Bridwell, 84 of Henderson passed away June 22, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Sturgis, KY on July 5, 1935 to the late Elda Wall and Minnie Bridwell.

Norman attended Zion Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marge Bridwell, parents, one sister and one brother.

He is survived by two children, Doreen Bridwell and Charlene Carrillo both of Henderson; one sister, Gwen Smith and one brother, John Will Bridwell and his wife Marlyn all Henderson; one grandson, Jacob Bridwell; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020, 3:00 PM-7:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel.

Services will be private with Marcus Daly officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved