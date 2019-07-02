Nyla Colleen Myers Tillotson



Evansville - Nyla Colleen Myers Tillotson, age 86, of Evansville, IN, passed away at 6:45 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at The Terrace of Solarbron Center in Evansville IN.



In addition to her parents Fluard C. and Helen M. Myers- Conaughton, Nyla was preceded in death by her husband James Tillotson, two daughters Sheryl Lynn Palmer and Teri Ann Tillotson, her older sister Barbara Joyce Myers Smith, her twin brother Nyles "Bud" Myers, her younger sister Connie Jo. Edwards, and four brothers Phillip E. Myers, Fluard Myers, Jr., Ronnie D. Myers, and Alan E. Myers.



Nyla was a 1950 graduate of Plainville High School in Plainville, IN and attended Purdue University for two years where she met her future husband, Jim.



She is survived by one brother Louis E. Myers and his wife Sharon of Odon, IN, and many nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Sugarland Memorial Gardens in Washington, IN. Expressions of sympathy may take form of contributions to the Father Bradley Shelter for Women and Children, 530 Klutey Park Plaza Drive, Henderson, KY 42420.



Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com. Published in The Gleaner on July 2, 2019