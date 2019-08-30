|
|
Nyla Tillotson
Evansville - Nyla Colleen Myers Tillotson, age 86, of Evansville, IN, passed away at 6:45 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at The Terrace of Solarbron Center in Evansville IN. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. central time and 3:00 p.m. eastern time on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Sugarland Memorial Gardens in Washington, IN. Expressions of sympathy may take form of contributions to the Father Bradley Shelter for Women and Children, 530 Klutey Park Plaza Drive, Henderson, KY 42420. Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 30, 2019