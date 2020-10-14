Olin Shelton



Henderson - Olin Venita Shelton, 86 of Henderson formerly of Corydon passed away October 13, 2020 at St. Anthony's Lucy Smith King Care Center.



She was born January 11, 1934 in Henderson County to the late Gordon and Lodelia Sutton.



She was a member of Corydon Missionary Baptist Church and had worked at Gamco as a press operator. Olin was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion Worsham Post. She enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, yard sales, quilting, embroidering and volunteering at church.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert I. Shelton; two brothers, Gordon and Raymond Sutton; granddaughter, Denita Majors.



She is survived by her three children; Michael Shelton (Tamara) of Corydon, Cheryl Wilson (Darrell) of Morganfield and Loretta Glassco of Sebree; five grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be private.



Visitation will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 10:00 AM- 1:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice.









