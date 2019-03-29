|
Ollie Marie McNary
Henderson, KY
Ollie Marie McNary, 79, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. A native of Henderson, Ky, she graduated from Douglas H.S. and retired from the Henderson Housing Authority. Surviving are her son, Rodney (Angela) McNary; four grandsons: Elijah, Ethan, and Gabriel McNary and Jarrod Lindsey; and five great grandchildren.
Services are Monday, April 1, 2019 at 1:00pm at 7th Street Baptist Church in Henderson. Visitation is 11:00am until service time. Burial at Fernwood Cemetery. Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel is in charge. Condolences may be left at www.masonbrothersfs.com
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 29, 2019
