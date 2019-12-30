|
Ona Buckman
Henderson - Ona Buckman, age 103, died Saturday 12/28/2019 at her home. She was born Oct 25, 1916 to Martin Iley and Anna Elizabeth Tinsley Lofton in Tolu, KY. She was a member of Uniontown Methodist Church from an early age and was Superintendent of the church at the age of 17. She had been a member of the church for 86 years and was also a Sunday School Teacher. She married the love of her life Elwood Buckman January 2, 1940. She was a 70+ year member of Loyal Chapter #274 & Sebree Chapter #240 Order of Eastern Star. She was past Grand Warder of the Grand Chapter of KY Order of Eastern Star. Ona helped organize the Past Appointive Grand Officers Club of the Grand Chapter of KY Order of Eastern Star and was its first President. She was also a Kentucky Colonel. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years Elwood Buckman in 1999; her parents; 4 sisters Mae Sayle, Una Fike, Patty Sharp, and Alice Jean Cunningham; 7 brothers Arlynn , Archie, Calvin, Finnie, Earl, Markel, and Raymond Lofton. Survivors include her daughter Ruth Ann Vanderpool of Henderson, KY; grandsons Duane Vanderpool & Wife Tonya of Henderson, KY and Grant Vanderpool & Wife Heather of Taylorsville, KY; Great Grandsons Zach & Gabe Vanderpool and Daniel & Brandon Shick; sister-in-law Margie Lofton of Morganfield, KY; brother-in-law Bobby Cunningham of Morganfield, KY; nieces and nephews; caregivers Ann Carlisle, Virginia Chandler, & Shirley Colliver. Funeral service will be 1 PM Friday 1/3/2020 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Rev Don House will officiate. Visitation will be 4-7 PM Thursday and 11 AM until service time Friday at the funeral home. Eastern Star service will be 6 PM Thursday. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to Uniontown Methodist Church or St. Anthony's Hospice.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 8, 2020