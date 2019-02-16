|
Oriel Robert Woods
Henderson, Kentucky
Oriel Robert Woods, age 76, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Henderson Nursing and Rehab (Medco) of Henderson, Kentucky.
He was born to the union of Orie and Emma Wood on July 25, 1942 in Henderson, Kentucky.
Oriel professed a hope in Christ at Greater Norris Chapel Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army for many years and was honorably discharged. While in service, he gained an overwhelming interest in the Art of Magic. After many years of successful performances, he acquired the stage name "The Amazing 'O'."
Oriel worked at Earl C. Clements Job Corp, Eaton Axle (Dana Corporation) and Sunoco Corporation. He was married to Rosa Woods. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rochelle Woods; his mother, Emma Wood; his father, Orie Wood; and brother, Robert Wood.
He leaves to mourn his passing, one daughter, Monica Woods of Henderson KY; ex-wife and friend, Rosa Woods of Henderson KY; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family, friends, as well as a special friend, Evelyn Householder.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00am at Greater Norris Chapel Baptist Church. Rev. Charles Johnson officiating. Condolences may be left at www.masonbrothersfs.com
Published in The Gleaner on Feb. 16, 2019