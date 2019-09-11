Services
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
Orville Nelson
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
Orville Nelson


1954 - 2019
Orville Nelson Obituary
Orville Nelson

Uniontown - Orville Nelson, age 64, died Saturday 9/7/19 at his home. He was a retired Heavy Equipment Operator. He was born December 5, 1954 to Marshall and Theresa Nelson in Waverly, KY.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Nelson; son Jonathan Nelson; daughter Lisa Nelson; brother Thomas Nelson.

Survivors include: Daughter Beth & Wes Hogge of Henderson, KY; 2 sons, Jason & Rebecca Nelson of Henderson, KY and William & Abby Nelson of Henderson, KY; 9 Grandchildren: Zachary & Elizabeth Nelson; Alysa & Dylan Seats, Jessica Teague, Nathan Nelson, Kaleb, Karlee, & Klaire Nelson, Bentley & Levi Hogge; Great grandson Braxton Austin; Brother Robert Ashley Nelson of Henderson, KY; 7 Sisters: Betty Jean Willett of Waverly, KYK, Veda Joyce Duff of Uniontown, KY, Gladys Carroll of Evansville, IN, Theresa Ann Holcomb of Scottsboro, AL, Mary Irene Wathen of Louisville, KY, Brenda Kay Crabtree of Henderson, KY, Tina Sue Nelson of Uniontown, KY

Funeral Service will be 11 AM Wednesday 9/11/19 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM Tuesday and 9 AM until service time Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield, KY
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 11, 2019
