OSCAR KLEIN HOFFMAN
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Oscar Klein Hoffman, 99, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.
He attended the former Immanuel Baptist Temple. Oscar worked as a carpenter and later in life worked with ceramic tiles. His love in life was his wife, children, and grandchildren. Oscar also enjoyed raising Shetland ponies.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 76 years, Phyllis Wilson Hoffman, who died May 4, 2017; his parents, William Marshall Hoffman and Anna Unverzagt Hoffman; one sister, Lillian Marie Hoffman; and one brother, William Marshall Hoffman, Jr.
Survivors include his son, Malcolm Hoffman of Henderson, Kentucky; his daughter, Judy Smallwood and her husband, Floyd, of Cody, Wyoming; one grandson, Lance Smallwood and his wife, Ashley, of Powell, Wyoming; two stepgrandchildren, Jason Smallwood of Laramie, Wyoming, and Lori Smallwood of Basin, Wyoming; and one great-granddaughter, Teagan Smallwood; and two nephews, Mike Williams and his wife, Christa, of Henderson, Kentucky, and Kenneth Williams and his wife, Pat, of Silver Springs, Maryland.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend Nathan Whisnant will officiate. Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to New Hope Animal Rescue Center or St. Anthony's Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com
.