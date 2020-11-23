1/1
Oscar "Sam" Mays
Oscar "Sam" Mays

Robards - Oscar "Sam" Samuel Mays, 21, of Robards, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at home.

He was born in Henderson on July 1, 1999 to Roy A. Mays and Beverly (Parrish) Willett.

He was a warehouse operator at Americold in Sebree and worked previously at Gibbs Die Casting in Henderson. He loved collecting shoes and hanging out with his friends.

He is survived by his mother, Beverly Willett (Scott) of Henderson; father, Roy A. Mays of Robards; grandmothers, Mary Parrish of Sebree and Evadean Mays of Robards; sister, Mollie Mays of Henderson; brothers, Dylan Mays of Evansville and Tanner Mays of Henderson; stepsister, Brittany Willett of Henderson; stepbrother, Andrew Willett of Henderson, nieces and nephews, Serenity Hager, Baja Hager, Calloway Mays, Abelene Martin, Harlee Baker.

All services are private due to the recent mandates set forth by the governor regarding COVID-19 restrictions. Reverend Matthew Fulkerson will officiate.

Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel will handle arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
