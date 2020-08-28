1/1
Pamela Partridge
Pamela Partridge

Henderson - Pamela Faith Grunow Partridge, Gibson(58) of Henderson, KY died on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Pamela "Pam" was born on 12/29/61 in Los Angeles, California. Our beautiful and beloved wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister and aunt loved her family dearly. She leaves behind her loving husband, Richard Gibson; her mother, Margaret Grunow of Evansville; her son, Brian Partridge (Suzie); her brother, Greg Grunow (Debbie); her sister, Martha Hoagland and her son Charles; stepdaughters, April Gibson and Destone Hunter; grandchildren, Chloe, Krews, Kale, Kailyn, Lydia, Breanna, Brooke, Ian, Madalynn, Hannah, Mason, Alexis, and Austin. She was also an aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Pam graduated from Bosse High School in 1980. Her greatest accomplishments were becoming a Cosmetologist, EMT and graduating from the University of Evansville in 1998 with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She also excelled in Pharmaceutical Research. One of her most significant contributions was assisting families and research in Children Diagnosed with Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa.

She also loved her fur babbies Ozzie, Barney and Charlie. Gone but not forgotten are Ming Ming and Missy her Siamese cats.

Those that were graced to know her appreciated her love of Day lilies, her beautiful voice and her admiration of Princess Diana.

Pam was pre-deceased by her best friend Mary Adams.

The most beautiful gift she gave was life to others by being an organ donor.

We Will Miss Her.

Due to current social distancing restrictions, services will be private. The family will be planning a memorial service in the near future. Care was entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.

Pam truly valued the many contributions "Little Sisters of the Poor" makes on behalf of our Community. If so inclined, please a donate in her memory to littlesistersofthepoor.org.




Published in The Gleaner from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
