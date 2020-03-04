Resources
Pamela Sue Ammerman

Pamela Sue Ammerman Obituary
Pamela Sue Ammerman

Henderson - Pamela Sue Ammerman, 60, of Henderson, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Henderson, Kentucky.

She was born March 16, 1959 in Lawrence County, Illinois to Clyde and Ollie Jane (Benson) Ammerman.

Pam formerly resided in Vincennes and was a die caster for Gibbs Diecasting. She was a graduate of Union County High School in Morganfield, KY and one of her favorite sayings was she was "too blessed to be stressed"

Surviving are her daughter Gina Howard of Henderson; her nieces and nephews Nikki Ammerman of Henderson, KY, LaTisha Hill of Henderson, KY, Krystal Brantley of Marian, KY, and Michael Ammerman of Madisonville, KY; her great nephews and nieces D'Marco Bender, Trajan Rapier, Domonique Rapier, Jadal Fletcher, Jalen Tuck, Caleb Hill, and Adree Stanley; three great-great nieces, and one great-great nephew; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Mike and Bobby Ammerman.

A Celebration of Pam's Life will be held at 2:00 pm EDT Friday, March 6, 2020 at Goodwin-Sievers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon EDT until the time of the service.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020
