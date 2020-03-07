|
|
Pat Moore
Morganfield, KY - Pat Moore, age 67 of Morganfield, KY passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home. He was born October 14, 1952 to the late Gerald B. and Lucy E. Moore. Pat had been a drummer since his early teenage years and played in the bands Klutch and Vintage. He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant sister, Geraldine Moore; his brother, Danny Moore; his 2 sisters, Diane Martin and Jeanie Moore. Survivors include his 3 brothers, Mike Moore and wife Sandra of Morganfield, KY, Colin Moore and wife Brenda of Nashville, TN, and Tim Moore and wife Wanda of Morganfield, KY; 4 Nephews, Derek Moore, Chris Moore, George Paul, and Shawn Martin; 5 Nieces, Leigh Ann Tipton, Liz Berry, Becky Moore, Jennifer Price, and Mary Price. The service will be 10AM Tuesday, March 10, 20230 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Rev. Dwight Jackson will officiate. The burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery at a later date. The visitation will be 10AM until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020