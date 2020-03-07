Services
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
Resources
More Obituaries for Pat Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pat Moore Obituary
Pat Moore

Morganfield, KY - Pat Moore, age 67 of Morganfield, KY passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home. He was born October 14, 1952 to the late Gerald B. and Lucy E. Moore. Pat had been a drummer since his early teenage years and played in the bands Klutch and Vintage. He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant sister, Geraldine Moore; his brother, Danny Moore; his 2 sisters, Diane Martin and Jeanie Moore. Survivors include his 3 brothers, Mike Moore and wife Sandra of Morganfield, KY, Colin Moore and wife Brenda of Nashville, TN, and Tim Moore and wife Wanda of Morganfield, KY; 4 Nephews, Derek Moore, Chris Moore, George Paul, and Shawn Martin; 5 Nieces, Leigh Ann Tipton, Liz Berry, Becky Moore, Jennifer Price, and Mary Price. The service will be 10AM Tuesday, March 10, 20230 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Rev. Dwight Jackson will officiate. The burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery at a later date. The visitation will be 10AM until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pat's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -