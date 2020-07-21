Pat Morgan



Henderson, KY - Patrick "Pat" Ashby Morgan, 82, of Henderson, KY passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home.



Mr. Morgan was born June 8, 1938 in Big Springs, TX to the late Robert and Kathryn Morgan. Pat was a member of First United Methodist Church in Henderson. He was past president and current board member of the Lions Club. He was also a board member of the Salvation Army. He loved Ellis Park, playing golf and his dog, "Boomer".



In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by his three brothers.



Mr. Morgan is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Freeda Morgan; three children, Kevin Ashby Morgan of Henderson, Patrick Kane Morgan of Owensboro, Mary Kathryn "Kathy" Morgan of Henderson; six grandchildren, Devin Sean Morgan and wife, Ashley, Joseph Patrick Jenkins and wife, Tamara, Katelyn Victoria Morgan, Corey Ray Morgan, Joseph Isaac Kane Morgan and Delilah Grace Morgan.



A memorial service will be planned at a later date.



Tomblinsonn Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.









