Pat Morgan
1938 - 2020
Pat Morgan

Henderson, KY - Patrick "Pat" Ashby Morgan, 82, of Henderson, KY passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Morgan was born June 8, 1938 in Big Springs, TX to the late Robert and Kathryn Morgan. Pat was a member of First United Methodist Church in Henderson. He was past president and current board member of the Lions Club. He was also a board member of the Salvation Army. He loved Ellis Park, playing golf and his dog, "Boomer".

In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by his three brothers.

Mr. Morgan is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Freeda Morgan; three children, Kevin Ashby Morgan of Henderson, Patrick Kane Morgan of Owensboro, Mary Kathryn "Kathy" Morgan of Henderson; six grandchildren, Devin Sean Morgan and wife, Ashley, Joseph Patrick Jenkins and wife, Tamara, Katelyn Victoria Morgan, Corey Ray Morgan, Joseph Isaac Kane Morgan and Delilah Grace Morgan.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Tomblinsonn Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.




Published in The Gleaner from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Condolences & prayers to Freeda & family. Pat is not only a long time patient , but more, a good friend & fellow Lion
Noel Canlas
Friend
July 22, 2020
Freeda and family, So sorry for your loss. You are in our prayers.
Wanda & Bill Jenkins.
Friend
July 22, 2020
Have great memories of Pat. Never will forget the night he and I almost froze to death and drowned at the World Series in St. louis. Will miss him greatly.
Steve Gifford
Coworker
July 22, 2020
freeda and family, so sorry for your loss. Such a nice person. Sonny sure cared a lot about him. Couldn’t wait to go to McDonald’s early to visit with Pat AND THE HORSE RACES were really important
Janice burton
Friend
