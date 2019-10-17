|
|
Patrica Ann Smith
Evansville - Patrica Ann Smith, 62, of Evansville, Indiana passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Curtis Smith; her daughters, Stephanie Rigdon, Grace Shelton, and Carla; her sons, Eugene Rigdon, Bobby Rigdon, George Shelton; and grandchildren.
Memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at 1000 E. Virginia St., Evansville, IN. There will be a pot luck dinner to follow the service. Bring a dish instead of flowers and lets celebrate her life together.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019