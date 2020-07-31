Patricia Ann Anguish



Henderson - Patricia Ann Anguish, affectionately known as "Pat", was born February 23, 1941 to Claira Filmore and Dorsey Randolph. At the age of 79 she ascended to her eternal home on Wednesday, July 29th peacefully at her home.



She attended Douglas High School in Henderson, KY. She worked for a short time at Ellis Park Race Track, then decided raising her children and taking care of home was of greater importance. God, her husband, her children, and her family was her life. She loved to create and decorate things. Her specialty was making things, as well as life glamorous.



She accepted Jesus Christ into her life at an early age and joined the First Missionary Baptist Church in Henderson, KY. Later she followed her husband to Hood Temple AME Zion Church in Evansville, IN. Then later on to Mt. Olivet Missionary Baptist Church where she intermittently served on the Mother's Board and previously in the choir. She served on the Minister's Wives Council for many years until her health declined.



Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; Claira Filmore and Dorsey Randolph, her brother; Ronald Randolph, and her son; Anthony Anguish Jr.



She leaves to cherish her memory a husband of 61 years; Rev. Anthony Anguish Sr., two sons; Michael (Angela), David (Chasity), one daughter Andrea, two additional daughters Gayle Anguish and Roxanne (Greg) Miller, one sister-in-law; Coretta Shirley, ten grandchildren; Danielle, Kelsey, Karen, David Jr., D'Allen (Ashley), Alaysha, Gabriella, Azarea, Ka'Ron (John), Bre'Ann, nine great-grandchildren; Jaedyn, John, Gabriella, MoRiah, Trinity, Amelia, Ezra, Braxton, Dante, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Visitation will be held Monday, August 3rd from 4-7pm at the Osborne Funeral Home in Evansville, IN. Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 4th at 11am at the Funeral Home. Rev. Robert Esters, Pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church of Henderson, KY will officiate. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY. Arrangements are entrusted to Osborne Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, face masks/coverings will be required, and social distancing will be practiced.









