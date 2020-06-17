Patricia Ann Fulkerson
Patricia Ann Fulkerson

Henderson - Patricia Ann (Alderson) Fulkerson, 81, of Henderson, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville.

She was born in Evansville on July 15, 1938 to the late Benjamin Garfield Alderson and the late Dorothy (Tillotson) Scott.

She was retired from Henderson County Schools and was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Henderson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Edward Fulkerson, son, Alan Fulkerson and daughter, Robin Glunt.

She is survived by her sons, Brian Fulkerson (Margie) of Mobile, AL, Victor Fulkerson (Linda) of Henderson and Steve Fulkerson (Robbie) of Henderson; 13 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Friday, June 19 from 4-8 p.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home.

Funeral services are private and will be officiated by Father Larry McBride. Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be David Fulkerson, Eric Fulkerson, Wes Fulkerson, Stephen Fulkerson, Jacob Nunn and John Jones.

Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

