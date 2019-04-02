|
|
Patricia Ann Hall
Henderson, KY
Patricia Ann Hall, 84, of Henderson, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson.
Mrs. Hall was born September 14, 1934 in Henderson to the late Russell Tremor and Alna (Sights) Claycomb. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Henderson and was a Henderson Lioness.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by her husband, Dempsey A. Hall.
Patricia is survived by a son, Terry Mitchell and wife Pam of Henderson and two grandchildren, Katherine and Madeline Mitchell.
A memorial service will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church in Henderson with Rev. James Wofford and Rev. Cindy Green officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Building Fund at First United Methodist Church in Henderson.
Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 2, 2019