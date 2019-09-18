Services
Patricia Fulkerson
Patricia Fulkerson


1951 - 2019
Patricia Fulkerson Obituary
Patricia Fulkerson

Uniontown - Patricia E. (Rust) Fulkerson, age 68 of Uniontown, KY passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Patricia was born on August 26, 1951 to Kenneth and Eula "Peewee" Rust. Patricia married her life-long husband, Wayne Fulkerson on November 8, 1967. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Eula "Peewee" Rust; sister, Lois Fulkerson; nephew, Troy Fulkerson; great grandson, Liam Hicks; mother-in-law, Mary Fulkerson. Survivors include: husband of 52 years Wayne Fulkerson of Uniontown, KY; 5 Children Allen Fulkerson and wife Jen of Uniontown, KY, Sandy Rigdon of Uniontown, KY, Kim Greenwell of Morganfield, KY, Christy Wilson and husband Franklin of Dixon, KY, Billy Fulkerson and wife Amanda of Norris City, IL; 9 Grandchildren; 6 Great Grandchildren; many more that called her Grandma, Nana, Granny, and Mamaw. She was a best friend and wonderful sister. She touched the lives of everyone she met. The service was 2PM Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Rev. Bill Graham officiated. The burial was in Uniontown City Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to .
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 18, 2019
