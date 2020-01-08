Resources
Patricia Hammond

Patricia Hammond Obituary
Patricia Hammond, age 86 of Uniontown, KY passed away January 7, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, KY. She was born Sept 8, 1933 to Roy & Dora Sizemore in Uniontown, KY. She was a devoted daughter, wife and mother. She was a seamstress. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and Frankfort Dacel Association. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Lawson C. Hammond and 2 brothers David P. and Tommy S. Sizemore. Survivors include daughter Sharon Culbertson of Uniontown; son Tracy Hammond & wife Brandi of Uniontown; 4 grandchildren Keith Wever, Eric Thacker, Daniel Hammond & Emma Hammond; 5 great grandchildren; sister Sue White of Richmond, VA; Several nieces and nephews. A family reunion in her honor with graveside service & burial in Odd Fellows Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
