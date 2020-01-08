|
|
Patricia Hammond, age 86 of Uniontown, KY passed away January 7, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, KY. She was born Sept 8, 1933 to Roy & Dora Sizemore in Uniontown, KY. She was a devoted daughter, wife and mother. She was a seamstress. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and Frankfort Dacel Association. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Lawson C. Hammond and 2 brothers David P. and Tommy S. Sizemore. Survivors include daughter Sharon Culbertson of Uniontown; son Tracy Hammond & wife Brandi of Uniontown; 4 grandchildren Keith Wever, Eric Thacker, Daniel Hammond & Emma Hammond; 5 great grandchildren; sister Sue White of Richmond, VA; Several nieces and nephews. A family reunion in her honor with graveside service & burial in Odd Fellows Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020