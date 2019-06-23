|
|
Patricia Peoples
Morganfield - Patricia Peoples was born March 16, 1950 to Emmett and Jerolean Tucker in Chattanooga, TN. She departed this life June 19, 2019.. Patricia loved to watch westerns and read mystery novels. Patricia was a member of Carr's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church serving on the Mother's Board. She was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Lester Peoples. Survivors include one daughter Amber Nicole Peoples of Morganfield; one son Lester D. Peoples of Henderson, KY; 2 sisters Annie and Janice Tucker of Chattanooga, TN; God-son Corinthian Seales of Morganfield; adoptive daughters Minister LaQuinya Everhart of Morganfield and Jessica Smith of Dayton, OH; Two adopted granddaughters Bre'yariah Annayai Mosley of Morganfield and Khloe Nicole Seay of Dayton, OH. Funeral is 1 PM Monday 6/24/2019 at Carr's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Morganfield. Visitation is 10 AM until service time Monday at the church. Rev. Duke Williams will officiate. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield, KY.
Published in The Gleaner on June 23, 2019