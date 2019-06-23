Services
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
For more information about
Patricia Peoples
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Peoples
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Peoples

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Peoples Obituary
Patricia Peoples

Morganfield - Patricia Peoples was born March 16, 1950 to Emmett and Jerolean Tucker in Chattanooga, TN. She departed this life June 19, 2019.. Patricia loved to watch westerns and read mystery novels. Patricia was a member of Carr's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church serving on the Mother's Board. She was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Lester Peoples. Survivors include one daughter Amber Nicole Peoples of Morganfield; one son Lester D. Peoples of Henderson, KY; 2 sisters Annie and Janice Tucker of Chattanooga, TN; God-son Corinthian Seales of Morganfield; adoptive daughters Minister LaQuinya Everhart of Morganfield and Jessica Smith of Dayton, OH; Two adopted granddaughters Bre'yariah Annayai Mosley of Morganfield and Khloe Nicole Seay of Dayton, OH. Funeral is 1 PM Monday 6/24/2019 at Carr's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Morganfield. Visitation is 10 AM until service time Monday at the church. Rev. Duke Williams will officiate. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield, KY.
Published in The Gleaner on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now