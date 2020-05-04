Services
Patrick Barron
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Patrick L. Barron, 79, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Pat was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Pat was a member of Heat and Frost Insulators Local 37 for 60 years. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Marilyn Sue Barron, who died January 19, 2004; his parents, Joseph Michael and Lula Frances Sutton Barron; three sisters, Cora Ann Barron, Mary Jane Barron, and Faye Ivie; and one brother, John A. "Johnny" Barron.

Survivors include five children, Jodie Finley and her husband, Jeff, of Cairo, Kentucky, Terri Meuth and her husband, Brad, of Henderson, Kentucky, Pat Barron, Jr., and his wife, Lisa, of Dixon, Kentucky, Donna Riedford and her husband, Mark, of Evansville, Indiana, and Steven Barron and his fiancé, Laura Cook, of Poole, Kentucky; one sister, Kaye Barron-Villines of Henderson, Kentucky; two brothers, Mike Barron of Nebraska and Jimmy Barron of Henderson, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, James Clary, Patrick Barron III, Martin Riedford, Madison Riedford, Jessica Edwards, John Meuth, Alaina Barron, and Alex Barron; nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held at St. Louis Cemetery. Father Larry McBride will officiate.

Contributions may be made to Breath of Life, 4904 North Summit Street, Toledo, Ohio 43611.

Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from May 4 to May 5, 2020
