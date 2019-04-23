Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Praise Temple Apostolic Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Praise Temple Apostolic Church
725 W. Noel Ave
Madisonville, KY
Patsy Faye Brunson 68 of Providence, KY died on April 20, 2019 at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IN. Survivors include her husband William Martin of Providence, KY; 2 daughters Carrie Herrera of Providence, KY and Rebecca Frias of Madisonville, KY; 1 son Robbie Shelton of Blackford, KY; 1 step son William Martin Jr. of Michigan; Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Tuesday at the Praise Temple Apostolic Church in Madisonville, KY. Pastor Philip Cook will officiate. Burial will be in Lake Grove Cemetery in St. Charles, KY. Friends may visit at the church on Tuesday from 10am until service time.
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 23, 2019
