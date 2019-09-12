|
Patsy Garrett
Dixon - Patsy Ann Garrett, age 72 of Dixon, KY died Monday 9/9/19 at her home. She was a retired LPN where she worked at Medco in Henderson, KY. She enjoyed camping, bird watching, and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents James Hershel and Corrine Mae; brothers David, Donald, and Buddy. Survivors include 3 daughtersPatricia Russelburg & life partner Carole of Dixon, Rhonda Busby & late husband Billy of Robards, KY, Karen Hayes & husband Mike of Dixon, KY; 2 sons Ronnie Bigers & wife Barbara of Robards, KY and Donnie Bigers & wife Angie of Corydon, KY; 15 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 2 sisters Jeannie Robertson of Walterboro, SC and Sue Clark of Walterboro, SC; 1 brother James Smith of Morganfield, KY; Nieces & Nephews. Funeral service will be 10 AM Saturday 9/14/19 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Rev. Mary Wyre will officiate. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Friday and 8:30 AM until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Uniontown City Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to .
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 12, 2019