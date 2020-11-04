1/1
Patsy Joann Ewing
Patsy Joann Ewing

Madisonville - Patsy Joann Ewing, age 82, of Madisonville, KY, formerly of Henderson, KY, passed away at 11:23 p.m., Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Madisonville Health and Rehab Center, in Madisonville, KY.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Vontella Baumgardner; husband, James E. Ewing; son, Scott E. Ewing; and brothers, Bill Baumgardner and Carroll Ray Baumgardner.

Patsy worked as a bookkeeper at Ceramic Art Inc. in the dental lab, which she and her husband owned and operated until it's closing in 2006. She was a member of Zion Baptist Church. Patsy enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with whom she adored.

Survivors include daughters, Kimberly Kirk of Madisonville, KY and Cheryl Ewing of Oak Grove, KY; brothers, Mike Baumgardner of Kuttawa, KY and Bobby Baumgardner of Louisville, KY; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to Patsy's Life Celebration from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Brother Jeff Coursey officiating . Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
