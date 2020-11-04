Patsy Joann Ewing
Madisonville - Patsy Joann Ewing, age 82, of Madisonville, KY, formerly of Henderson, KY, passed away at 11:23 p.m., Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Madisonville Health and Rehab Center, in Madisonville, KY.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Vontella Baumgardner; husband, James E. Ewing; son, Scott E. Ewing; and brothers, Bill Baumgardner and Carroll Ray Baumgardner.
Patsy worked as a bookkeeper at Ceramic Art Inc. in the dental lab, which she and her husband owned and operated until it's closing in 2006. She was a member of Zion Baptist Church. Patsy enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with whom she adored.
Survivors include daughters, Kimberly Kirk of Madisonville, KY and Cheryl Ewing of Oak Grove, KY; brothers, Mike Baumgardner of Kuttawa, KY and Bobby Baumgardner of Louisville, KY; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Patsy's Life Celebration from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Brother Jeff Coursey officiating . Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
