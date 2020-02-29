|
|
Patsy Morris, age 66, of Robards, KY passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
Patsy was a true homemaker who spent her life giving care to those she loved. She was an amazing cook. Everyone had a request for their special event, whether it was her famous cheese ball or that perfect party punch she joyfully obliged. Patsy enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida where her love for the ocean could be met. She would swim and scuba dive, or simply take in the sunshine. Patsy took joy in many things, but none so much as the love of her family.
Patsy is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Joyce Smith, and her brothers Steve Smith and David Smith.
Remaining here to treasure her memory are her husband of 50 years, Thomas Morris; daughters Tammy Smith (Jody) of Bluff City, KY and Jennifer Wilson of Robards, KY; sisters: Barbara Smith (Jeff) of Port St. Lucie, FL, Susan Hatcher (Tommy) of Morgantown, KY, and Brenda Spainhoward (Bill) of Spottsville, KY; grandchildren: Joni Smith, Ashley Quarterman (Steven), Tabithia Fischbeck (Cory), Samantha Parks (Tyler), and William Wilson, Jr.; 10 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Patsy's Life Celebration on Monday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Freddy Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at
www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020