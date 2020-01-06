|
|
Patsy Oldham Mattingly
Morganfield - Patsy Ruth Oldham Mattingly, age 80 of Morganfield, KY died Sunday 1/5/2020 at Morganfield Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born August 12, 1939 to Charles and Eula Oldham in Madisonville, KY. She was married to Waller "Cotton" Mattingly for 46 years until his death in 2005. In her younger years she and Cotton enjoyed dancing at the Morganfield Community Center where they won several jitterbug contests. Patsy was always an active and enjoyed swimming and bowling. She was on a bowling league for many years where she won many trophies. Patsy loved people and helping people. She was an active member of Grace Fellowship Church and many Sunday afternoons were spent with Sunday School friends eating out at their favorite restaurants. She retired from county government after serving 23 years as Deputy District Court Clerk. In addition to her parents and husband Patsy was preceded in death by a sister Norma Naas and sister and best friend Judy Brown; special friend & running buddy Vivian Stewart. Survivors include daughterJulie Taylor (Keith Knott) of Owensboro, KY; son Brent (Jeannie) Mattingly of Grove Center, KY; Grandchildren Scott Taylor, Kelsi Taylor; Ryan Mattingly; step-grandson Jayson Townsend; sister Betty Bates of Owensboro, KY; brother Charles Oldham, Jr. of Henderson, KY; Several Nieces and Nephews. Funeral service will be 1 PM Thursday 1/9/2020 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Rev. Dwight Jackson will officiate. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to Union County Animal Shelter. Special thanks to the excellent care given by the staff at Morganfield Nursing and Rehab center, especially her care partners joe, Brittany & Tonya.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020