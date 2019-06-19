Services
Whitsell Funeral Home Inc
609 N Main St
Sturgis, KY 42459
(270) 333-5535
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitsell Funeral Home Inc
609 N Main St
Sturgis, KY
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Whitsell Funeral Home Inc
609 N Main St
Sturgis, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Whitsell Funeral Home Inc
609 N Main St
Sturgis, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Sales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Sales

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patsy Sales Obituary
Patsy Sales

Pride - Patsy Sales, age 88 of Pride, KY died Saturday June 15, 2019 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, IN. She was a member of Sturgis First Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and enjoyed time with family and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Chester & Dorothy Brodrick; a sister Barb. Survivors: her husband Jim Sales of Pride; sons Josh Sales of Pride & Mike Ulsh of Auburndale, FL; daughters Kimberly Sales of Pride & Elaine Peck of Greenville, OH; 3 Grandchildren Kaizlee, Jaxton, and Korbin; 1 brother Marvin Brodrick of Dayton, OH; 2 sisters Betty Jessup of Troy, OH & Jean Boyle of Troy, OH; Plus many more grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral: 10 AM Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Sturgis, KY. Visitation: 5-8 PM Monday and 9 AM until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.Burial will be in Pride Bordley Cemetery in Pride, KY.
Published in The Gleaner on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now