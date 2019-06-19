|
|
Patsy Sales
Pride - Patsy Sales, age 88 of Pride, KY died Saturday June 15, 2019 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, IN. She was a member of Sturgis First Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and enjoyed time with family and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Chester & Dorothy Brodrick; a sister Barb. Survivors: her husband Jim Sales of Pride; sons Josh Sales of Pride & Mike Ulsh of Auburndale, FL; daughters Kimberly Sales of Pride & Elaine Peck of Greenville, OH; 3 Grandchildren Kaizlee, Jaxton, and Korbin; 1 brother Marvin Brodrick of Dayton, OH; 2 sisters Betty Jessup of Troy, OH & Jean Boyle of Troy, OH; Plus many more grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral: 10 AM Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Sturgis, KY. Visitation: 5-8 PM Monday and 9 AM until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.Burial will be in Pride Bordley Cemetery in Pride, KY.
Published in The Gleaner on June 19, 2019