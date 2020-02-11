Services
Pierre Funeral Home
2601 West Franklin Street
Evansville, IN 47712
(812) 423-6471
Paul Beckgerd Obituary
Paul D. Beckgerd, 75, of Evansville, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Deaconess Hospital Midtown Campus surrounded by family and friends.

Paul was born November 20, 1944 in Palmyra, MO to the late Maurice and Elsie Beckgerd. He was proud to have served in the United States Army Reserves. Paul was an avid sports fan; loved the St. Louis Cardinals and was a walking encyclopedia of the players and their game statistics. He was also an avid fan of University of Missouri athletics.

Surviving Paul are his wife of 22 years, Pat (Dick) Pate Beckgerd; daughters, Andrea (Shane) Pollard of Newburgh and Dawn Beckgerd of Evansville; granddaughter, Caroline Pollard; step children, John (Dana) Pate, Jenny (Alex) Weilbrenner, Jody (Jim) Danhauer and Todd (Karla) Beckgerd; nine step grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by a sister, Maureen Lovelace.

There will be a Christian funeral service held at 9:00 AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Resurrection Catholic Church, Rev. Theodore Tempel officiating. Burial will follow in Black Cemetery in Mt. Vernon, IN.

Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 until 7:30 PM on Friday at Pierre Funeral Home, 2601 W. Franklin Street and from 8:30 AM until service time on Saturday at Resurrection Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Military with PTSD, 5900 Twickingham Drive, Evansville, IN 47711.

Condolences may be made online at

www.pierrefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
