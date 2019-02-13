|
|
Paul Bryan Happenny
Henderson, KY
Paul Bryan Happenny, 72, of Henderson, KY passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019. He was born on June 20, 1946 in Paintsville, KY to the late John and Elva Happenny.
Paul was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam where he was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. He was a member of the VFW Post 5411-Henderson, DAV, American Legion, Elks, Telephone Pioneers and Home Builder's Association Board of State Directors.
Paul was preceded in death by his sister, Georgene Fraley.
Paul is survived by his wife of 42 years, Renetta Happenny; daughter Giselle Meyer; grandson Andrew Paul Meyer; sister Jackelene Happenny; 2 nieces and 1 nephew.
Graveside services will be held in Arlington National Cemetery.
Condolences may be offered at www.AlexanderEastChapel.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Feb. 13, 2019