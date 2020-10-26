1/1
Paul James Barnett
Paul James Barnett

Henderson, KY - Paul James Barnett, age 45, of Henderson, KY, formerly of Evansville, IN, passed away at 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at home.

Paul was born July 17, 1975, in Evansville, IN, to Kenneth Paul and Brenda W. (Bowlds) Barnett. He graduated from Central High School in 1994 and was a member of Trinity Southern Baptist Church. Paul was working on his blackbelt at ATA Martial Arts under the direction of Master Bryce. He worked at ARC, was very active, enjoyed his church, and liked everyone he ever met.

Paul is survived by his stepmother, Brenda Gayle (Kennedy) Barnett; sister, Judy Howell; brother-in-law, Bobby Howell; sister, Michelle Fenwick; brother-in-law, Joe Fenwick, Sr., both of Henderson, KY; stepsisters, Marinia Minter (Tim) and Marenda King both of Evansville; nephews, Joe Fenwick, Jr. (Kimberly) and Justin Fenwick (Megan), and Derrek Hartweck; nieces, Briana Hartweck and Jessica King; great nephews, Aaron and Jace; great niece, Tempe; and uncles and aunts, David Powell (Debi), Hurshell Bowlds (Sandy), Mike Barnett, and Mike Sugg.

Paul is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Paul Barnett, who passed away in 2010; mother, Brenda W. Barnett, who passed away in 1998; grandmother, Juanita Powell; grandparents, Byford and Sarah Barnett; uncles, Charles Powell, James Bowlds, and Howard Powell, Jr.; aunts, Dorothy Sugg and Lois Garrison; and brother-in-law, Todd King.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel - A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Avenue with Pastor Larry Schauberger officiating. A Live Stream will be available beginning twenty minutes prior to the service time. Please visit Boone Funeral Home's Facebook page and click on the link provided. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery in Belmont, IL.

Friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020, and from 12:00 p.m. until service time, Thursday, October 29, 2020, at BOONE FUNERAL HOME EAST CHAPEL.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: The Make-A-Wish Foundation at secure2.wish.org/Donate.

Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net




Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
