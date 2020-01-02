|
|
Paul L. Gager
Henderson, KY - Paul L. Gager, age 52, of Henderson, KY, passed away Monday, December 31, 2019 at Deconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN.
Paul was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. He worked with Phillips Landscaping for 20 years until failing health prevented him from doing what he loved to do. He was currently employed at Tumbleweed restaurant. Paul was an avid fisherman, loved gardening and horse racing.
He was preceded in death by his step-father Buddy Funk.
Paul is survived by his mother Jenny Funk of Henderson, KY; father Jim Gager and his wife Mary of Evansville, IN; 2 brothers Tony Gager and his wife Shannon of Henderson, KY and Jason Gager and his fiancée Tina King of Henderson, KY; and 4 step-sisters.
Relatives and friends are invited to Paul's Life Celebration from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday and again on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church with Father Larry McBride officiating. Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery in Henderson, KY.
A prayer service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Burton, Casey Burton, Rich Foster, Dickie Townsend, Larry Phillips and Bobby Phillips.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 511 2nd Street, Henderson, KY, 42420 and New Hope Animal Shelter, 526 Atkinson St., Henderson, KY, 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020