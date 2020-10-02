Paul Westerman
Sebree - Paul Wilson Westerman 101, of Sebree, KY passed away on Thursday October 1, 2020 at the Western KY Veterans Center in Hanson, KY. He was a US Marine Veteran, having served during WWII. He was a member of the former Dixon United Methodist Church in Dixon, KY. He owned and operated his family farm for 73 years. He was a member of the Poole Lions Club, Webster Co. Farm Bureau and Webster Co. 4-H Council and he and his wife received the 1992 friend of Webster Co. 4-H award. He was preceded in death by a son Glenn Stewart Westerman(Donna). Survivors include his wife of 76 years Edna Powell Westerman of Sebree, KY; 1 daughter Charlotte Coffman(Ronnie) of Ithaca, NY; 1 son Paul Vernon Westerman(Sonya) of Sebree, KY; 8 grandchildren Justin Coffman, Carrie Chavez, Christopher Westerman, Heather Westerman, Shawn Westerman, Ashley Westerman, John Paul Westerman and Eric Westerman; 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Private graveside services will be held on Monday October 5, 2020 at Shady Grove Cemetery in Poole, KY. Pastor Cindy Green will officiate. Hopkins Co. Honor Guard will perform Military Rites at the graveside. The family will hold a public memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Webster Co. 4-H Program in memory of Paul W. Westerman, make checks out to Webster Co. 4-H Council, mail or drop off donations at 1118 US HWY 41- A South Dixon, KY 42409. Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com