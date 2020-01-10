|
Paula M. Book
Paula M. Book, age 71, passed away on January 6th in Fort Myers, FL surrounded in love by her children and grandchildren. She was born in Henderson, Kentucky on October 13th, 1948 to Paul & Eunice Sheets.
Paula was kind, loving, compassionate, caring, with much patience. Her attributes showed in her nursing career in her early life. Even more as a wife and mother to her family, her love had no bounds. Lastly, as Grammy to her grandchildren her love and kindness shown in her actions and words.
Paula was preceded in death by her husband, Trafford E. Book.
Paula is survived by her parents Paul and Eunice Sheets; brother Craig Sheets of Henderson, KY; sister Gayle Pinkstaff of Scottsdale, AZ; sons Brian and Jeff Book; daughter Sarah Fischer; grandchildren: Kathryn, Lauren, Rachel, Dylan and Jamin Book all of Fort Myers, FL.
Relatives and friends are invited to Paula's Life Celebration from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. Sunday and again on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend Orbley Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Henderson, KY.
