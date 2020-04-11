|
Paulett Sanders
Henderson - Paulett Dewey Sanders, 70, of Henderson, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her home. Born in Henderson on September 18, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Madge D. Tapp. Mrs. Sanders was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church and enjoyed camping with her family. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Paul "Buddy" Tapp.
Surviving are her husband of 33 years, Louis Sanders; a daughter, Juliett Douglas of Henderson; a son, Paul Ray Thomas of Owensboro; grandchildren, Alizabeth Sanders, Kaleb Powell, Danialle Bush, Emilee Brey, Owen Thomas, and Malachi Douglas; and great-grandchildren, Azlynn Howard, Matilynn Howard, and Wren Bush.
Services will be private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation of Owensboro.
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020