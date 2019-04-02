|
PEARLINE FRASIER GIVENS
CORYDON, KENTUCKY
Pearline Frasier Givens, 80, of Corydon, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, Kentucky.
She was a Baptist and loved life.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Herman Franklin "Frank" Givens, who died May 15, 2008; one granddaughter, Emily Raley, and one great-granddaughter, Emily Donner.
Survivors include one daughter, Ginger Raley of Evansville, Indiana; four grandchildren, Crystal Donner Robertson, Jason Collier, Patrick Raley, and Zack Raley; seven great-grandchildren, Noah Donner, Jayla Collier, Ethan Collier, Jadin Collier, Brock Bugg, Brodie Bugg, and Dylan Geil; nieces and nephews; and many, many friends.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend Terry Gamblin will officiate. Burial will be in Corydon Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 2, 2019