Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Pearline Givens
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Pearline Frasier Givens


1938 - 2019
Pearline Frasier Givens Obituary
PEARLINE FRASIER GIVENS

CORYDON, KENTUCKY

Pearline Frasier Givens, 80, of Corydon, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, Kentucky.

She was a Baptist and loved life.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Herman Franklin "Frank" Givens, who died May 15, 2008; one granddaughter, Emily Raley, and one great-granddaughter, Emily Donner.

Survivors include one daughter, Ginger Raley of Evansville, Indiana; four grandchildren, Crystal Donner Robertson, Jason Collier, Patrick Raley, and Zack Raley; seven great-grandchildren, Noah Donner, Jayla Collier, Ethan Collier, Jadin Collier, Brock Bugg, Brodie Bugg, and Dylan Geil; nieces and nephews; and many, many friends.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend Terry Gamblin will officiate. Burial will be in Corydon Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to the .

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 2, 2019
