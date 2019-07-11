Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Peggy Coghill Obituary
Peggy Coghill

HENDERSON - Peggy (Feast) Coghill, 69 of Henderson passed away on Friday July 5, 2019 at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, IN. She was born in Henderson, KY on September 14, 1949 to the late Albert and Malinda (Defrees) Feast.

She was a member of Union Hill General Baptist Church. She retired from Western Diesel and Kirlins Hallmark.

She is survived by her son Christopher (Amy) Coghill of Henderson; 2 brothers, Glenn Feast of Cairo and Dale Feast of Poole; 2 Grandchildren, Jesse Coghill and Joey Coghill of Henderson; nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel. Brother Gary Ashby and Brother Dean Esarey will officiate.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery in Poole, KY.

Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on July 11, 2019
