Peggy Mays
Henderson, KY
Peggy L. Mays, age 80, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 10:10 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Peggy earned her undergraduate degree in education from Western Kentucky University before attending University of Evansville for her Rank 1 master's degree. She taught at Hebbardsville Elementary School for 27 years until she retired. She also kept the books for the family's rental property business. Peggy was a life-long member of Immanuel Baptist Temple and, more recently, transferred her membership to Henderson's First Baptist Church. She was an avid reader, had an undeniable talent with cross-stitch, and was a gifted, although private, piano and organ player.
Peggy is preceded in death by her parents George and Opal Cheaney.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years Ernest "Buck" Mays; daughter Jennifer Brown and her husband Brian of Henderson, KY; son Brad Mays and his wife Kim of Henderson, KY; brother Thomas Cheaney and his wife Suzanne of Louisville, KY; grandsons: Kane Brown and his wife Carissa, Mitchell Mays, and Justin Mays; and life-long friend Nettie Gordon of Henderson, KY.
Relatives and friends are invited to Peggy's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m., Monday, May 20, and again on Tuesday starting at 9:00 a.m. at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home with Reverend Todd Linn, PhD. and Buddy Newman officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green Street, Henderson, KY 42420.
Published in The Gleaner on May 19, 2019