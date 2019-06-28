Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
Henderson Ky - Peggy Sue Pruitt 83 of Henderson passed away June 25, 2019 at Redbanks Nursing Home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.

Peggy was born in Henderson to the late Myrle And Mattie Ellen Louise (Pruett) Grasty.

She had worked for 20 years at Zenith Corporation as a supervisor.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Charles Pruitt; a sister Dorothy Barron and her brother Myrle "Bud" Grasty.

Peggy is survived by her son Brian Pruitt; her sisters Debbie Hagan (Jimmy) and Martha Reynolds; nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Friday June 28, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson. Chaplain Tim Shockely will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4:00 PM-8:00 PM Thursday June 27, 2019 and on Friday 8:00 AM until service time the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Ricky Sauer, Tracy Sauer, Chris Hagan, Landon Enlow, Kevin Enlow and Hunter Hagan.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.

Online Condolences can be at www.tomblinsonfuneral.com
Published in The Gleaner on June 28, 2019
