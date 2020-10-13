1/1
Peggy Walker Marable
1952 - 2020
PEGGY WALKER MARABLE

HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Peggy Walker Marable, 67, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.

She leaves a community of family, friends, and colleagues to mourn.

Peggy went to Western Kentucky University and graduated with a Bachelor's in education. She later received a Master's Degree in education among many other accolades. She was employed with the Henderson County School System for 30 years.

In 2006, Peggy was diagnosed with breast cancer. From then on, her journey with cancer began. In her 14 year battle, she always remained strong and positive. She was involved in a cancer support group where she provided direction and advice to those who had recently been diagnosed.

Peggy was a Deacon at First Christian Church where she served on numerous committees. Many friends would call her the "Church Lady."

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Dr. Ronald L. Marable; and her parents, Rudy and Martha Dean Walker.

Survivors include two daughters, Lyndsey Womack and her husband, Dax, and McKenzie "Kiki" Marable, both of Henderson, Kentucky; one brother, Otis Walker and his wife, Carol, of Niagara, Kentucky; four grandchildren who will dearly miss their "Bobo," Baylee, Beckham, Blake, and Bo; nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at First Christian Church. The Reverend David Clifford and Dr. Chuck Summers will officiate.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at First Christian Church.

Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice or First Christian Church.

For those unable to attend the live service, you can join us at 2 p.m. on the First Christian Church, Henderson, Kentucky, Facebook page or through the church website www.fcchenderson.com/live-stream.

Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
First Christian Church
OCT
17
Service
02:00 PM
First Christian Church.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Memories & Condolences
October 14, 2020
Lyndsey and McKenzie, my heart breaks for you in the loss of your sweet Mom. She was such a fighter. I’m so very sorry and I will keep you in my prayers.
Susan Samples
Friend
October 14, 2020
Love and miss you Peggy❤
Bubby & Glenda Pleasant
Family
October 13, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss I graduated with Peggy in 1970 she was a wonderful person and friend
Terry Bowling
Friend
October 13, 2020
Peggy was indeed a fine person. We go back to the days she and her Mother worked at IBT Day Care when our two sons went there. They were exceptional people and I knew my sons were happy and well taken care of. Of course we loved Ronnie as well. She was incredibly brave through all her years of suffering. God be with all her family!!
Brenda Barnes
Friend
October 13, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. Such an amazing lady.
Bonny Riedell
Acquaintance
October 13, 2020
What a pleasure and memorable times I had w Peggy. From working the kitchen at VBS to sharing a glass of wine and giggles. She had a heart of gold and had a fighting spirit like I’ve never seen before. Thankful to call her my friend and neighbor. Love and Prayers .
Andrea Roberts
Friend
October 13, 2020
Otis Allen, so sorry to hear about your sister. Blessed are they that mourn for they shall be comforted.
Thelma Haagen
Friend
October 13, 2020
Peggy was just so much fun to teach with at Bend Gate! Also, enjoyed all of our fun times socially as well! She will be missed by many!
Sherry Monroe
Coworker
October 13, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss, she was a lovely person.
Anita/Larry Ivie
Acquaintance
October 13, 2020
My heartfelt condolences go out to you, McKenzie. Your mother made a lasting impression on me as a kid. I have not lived in Henderson for many years but Mrs. Marable is one special lady I will never ever forget. May God comfort you and your family during this time and the days ahead.
Amanda Edwards
Student
October 13, 2020
Peggy was absolutely one of the best people I’ve had the privilege to know. Her strength and positive spirit was greatly admired. Her sense of humor was infectious. She will be dearly missed by so many. Love and prayers to all who are grieving her beautiful soul.
Lindy Coughlin
Friend
October 13, 2020
Lyndsey, McKenzie and family,
There are really no words suitable enough to express how much your mom meant to those of us who knew and loved her. Memories from childhood, high school, college, and beyond have helped sustain me with this loss. My fervent hope is for you to let your memories do the same for you and to know what an effect she had on this world!! Sending love to you and yours!
Diane Gerhardt
Friend
October 13, 2020
I am sorry to hear this. She was always such a friendly person. I worked with her at Spottsville School many years ago.
Doris Chaney
Acquaintance
October 13, 2020
McKenzie & Lyndsey, I am so sorry for your loss. You & your family will be in my daily prayers.
Paula Blue
