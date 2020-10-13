PEGGY WALKER MARABLE
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Peggy Walker Marable, 67, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
She leaves a community of family, friends, and colleagues to mourn.
Peggy went to Western Kentucky University and graduated with a Bachelor's in education. She later received a Master's Degree in education among many other accolades. She was employed with the Henderson County School System for 30 years.
In 2006, Peggy was diagnosed with breast cancer. From then on, her journey with cancer began. In her 14 year battle, she always remained strong and positive. She was involved in a cancer support group where she provided direction and advice to those who had recently been diagnosed.
Peggy was a Deacon at First Christian Church where she served on numerous committees. Many friends would call her the "Church Lady."
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Dr. Ronald L. Marable; and her parents, Rudy and Martha Dean Walker.
Survivors include two daughters, Lyndsey Womack and her husband, Dax, and McKenzie "Kiki" Marable, both of Henderson, Kentucky; one brother, Otis Walker and his wife, Carol, of Niagara, Kentucky; four grandchildren who will dearly miss their "Bobo," Baylee, Beckham, Blake, and Bo; nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at First Christian Church. The Reverend David Clifford and Dr. Chuck Summers will officiate.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at First Christian Church.
Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice or First Christian Church.
For those unable to attend the live service, you can join us at 2 p.m. on the First Christian Church, Henderson, Kentucky, Facebook page or through the church website www.fcchenderson.com/live-stream
.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com
.