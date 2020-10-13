Lyndsey, McKenzie and family,

There are really no words suitable enough to express how much your mom meant to those of us who knew and loved her. Memories from childhood, high school, college, and beyond have helped sustain me with this loss. My fervent hope is for you to let your memories do the same for you and to know what an effect she had on this world!! Sending love to you and yours!

Diane Gerhardt

Friend