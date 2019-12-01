|
Peter L. Moseley
Robards, Kentucky - Peter L. Moseley, 74, of Robards, Kentucky, passed away peacefully Saturday November 30, 2019, at St. Vincent Evansville surrounded by his family.
He was a member of Robards Missionary Baptist Church. Pete was born November 6, 1945, to the late James and Eileen Moseley. He was a member of American Legion Worsham Post No. 40. Pete was a loving husband, father, papaw, brother, and brother-in-law.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, John David Moseley.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Peggy Miller Moseley; two children, Joseph L. Moseley and Jennifer Moseley Glassco and her husband, Lyle, both of Henderson, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Kennedy, Kole, Kayce Jo Glassco; one sister, Maureen Moseley Schneider and her husband, Barry, of Henderson, Kentucky; one brother, Mike Moseley and his wife, Glenda, of Clay, Kentucky; nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend Jeff Hesley and the Reverend Gary Shockley will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Joe Moseley, Kole Glassco, Lyle Glassco, John Moseley, Barry L. Schneider, Jr., and Troy Jordan.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019